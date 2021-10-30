Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.86.

Cummins stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.07 and its 200 day moving average is $243.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

