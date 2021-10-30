639 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 207.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.25. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,509,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

