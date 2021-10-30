Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 159 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $345.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.76 and its 200-day moving average is $327.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

