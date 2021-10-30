California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,448 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of American Water Works worth $51,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $174.18 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

