California State Teachers Retirement System Has $50.49 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $50,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $458,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

