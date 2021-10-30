California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,969 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $54,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMETEK by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AMETEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $132.40 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.