Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 247,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.