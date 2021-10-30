Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.06. 275,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,489. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

