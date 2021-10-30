Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $547.24

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $547.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.06. Intuit has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $626.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

