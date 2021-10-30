Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $15.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $618.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.