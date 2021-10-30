Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.