Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

