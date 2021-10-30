CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

GIG stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

