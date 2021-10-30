CNH Partners LLC Increases Stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,971 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Zanite Acquisition worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTE opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

