CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Gobi Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

Gobi Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.