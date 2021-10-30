Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases Shares of 12,400 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

