Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,544,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NGCA opened at $10.04 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.