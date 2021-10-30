PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $21.30 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCB Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

