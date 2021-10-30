Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIOAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000.

NASDAQ:TIOAU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Tio Tech A has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

