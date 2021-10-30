Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $39.95. 1,905,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

