California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $59,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG opened at $623.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $467.66 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $624.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

