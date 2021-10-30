Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $8.08 Million Investment in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth approximately $12,259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth approximately $5,020,000.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Shares of GIWWU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIWWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.