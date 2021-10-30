Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT Raised to €0.57

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

