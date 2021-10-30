Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 3,714 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

IGT stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

