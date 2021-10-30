Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.73 Million

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post $125.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.58 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $486.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $487.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $541.06 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.28. 343,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,107. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91, a PEG ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.05. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

