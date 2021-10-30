Caxton Associates LP Sells 8,035 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 574,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.68 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $241.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

