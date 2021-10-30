Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 7,515 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Premier by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Premier by 1,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 358,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,908,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,393,000 after buying an additional 236,359 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $40.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

