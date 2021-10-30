Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $25,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $319.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.91. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

