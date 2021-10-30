Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 12,725 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trupanion by 248.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 300,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,541,144. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

