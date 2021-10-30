Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 900,776 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 57.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 50.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 478,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

