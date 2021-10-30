Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIII. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth $385,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at $2,395,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $1,451,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $4,835,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $963,000.

NASDAQ:KIII opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

