Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $972,000 in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pontem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNTM opened at $9.77 on Friday. Pontem Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

