$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $969.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,174. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

