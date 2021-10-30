Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MA stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.52. 5,843,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.70. The company has a market cap of $331.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.59.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

