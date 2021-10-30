DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$5.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.700-$5.970 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

NYSE DTE traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $113.35. The stock had a trading volume of 762,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,219. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

