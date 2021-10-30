Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.
Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 505,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,335. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $730.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.37.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.