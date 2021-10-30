Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 505,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,335. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $730.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

