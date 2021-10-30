Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 5,647 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 164.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.31 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

