Assetmark Inc. Sells 414,900 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 414,900 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

