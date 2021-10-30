Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 4th

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

VCSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $81.88. 4,684,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $83.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,523,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

