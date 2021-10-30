AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ATR traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 696,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,065. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $113.54 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

