Simmons First National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

