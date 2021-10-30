Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 70.2% in October

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 9,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.556 dividend. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

