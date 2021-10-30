Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS BPIRY remained flat at $$1.70 on Friday. 7,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

