Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 80.5% in October

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BHLL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,784. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
