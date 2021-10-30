Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 80.5% in October

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BHLL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,784. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

