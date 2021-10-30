81,330 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of MSD Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,940,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,355,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $239,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,840,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

MSDA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

