Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth $10,295,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the second quarter worth about $8,135,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the second quarter worth about $7,425,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Get Independence alerts:

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.