Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.080 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.05-1.08 EPS.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $25.35. 664,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

