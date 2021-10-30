Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $19.50 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 41.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141,781 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 364,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 97.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

