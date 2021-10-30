Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,028 shares of company stock worth $551,998 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $16.83 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.01 million, a P/E ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

