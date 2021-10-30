Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $2.90 Million Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,982,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,912,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $16,626,000.

NASDAQ JOFF opened at $9.75 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

