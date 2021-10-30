Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $3.20 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 324,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 3.95% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THMA. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000.

THMA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

